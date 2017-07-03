3 Things That Should Worry Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Investors Right Now

It’s not exactly a big secret that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) wants to take over every corner of the world. Its recent decision to get into the grocery game via an acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) rekindled rumors it was mulling becoming an online pharmacy underscore the idea. Owners of AMZN stock cheered both ideas, of course.

The investors are thrilled the company was looking to enlarge its wingspan, drive more revenue, and collect more invaluable customer data. Still, there are — or at least should be — some concerns about this unbridled ambition, though.

There are three realities investors may want to mull sooner than later, as they could pull the rug out from underneath Amazon stock.

Bumping Into Antitrust Headwinds

Truth be told, there’s nothing inherently anti-competitive about the company’s planned purchase of Whole Foods. There won’t reduce the number of owners within the grocery game. There will just be different owners.

Nevertheless, there’s something philosophically concerning about a company that’s so dominant operating in so many different spaces, clearly leveraging its customer data. That’s why Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge recently urged the FTC and DOJ to look “beyond the normal antitrust process that only examines competitive impact” of the deal and consider the likelihood that this deal could eliminate access to groceries for some markets.

The federal government has been willing to consider such concerns recently, , all too aware that some mergers end up being anti-competitive by eventually forcing closures.

Amazon would undoubtedly counter by pointing out its prices for key consumer goods are cheaper than most grocery store prices, but a closer look at its pricing policies reveals that isn’t necessarily always the case. Once Amazon knocks some grocers out of business, there’s not a lot to prevent it from raising prices to unfair levels.

In other words, don’t be shocked of the DOJ does put up a fight against the Whole Foods/Amazon merger, as well as balk at similar deals in the future.

Taking on Too Many Projects

One of the more charming aspects of owning AMZN stock over the years is the constant flow of new business ventures it was willing to take on. On-demand video is a relatively fresh development for Amazon; cloud-computing services is also relatively recent.

A grocery drive-through and the decision to go head-to-head with Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) by delivering ready-to-cook meals are just a couple of other recently entered frays, as is the move into the smart-home market with the establishment of teams of real-life installation technicians.

So far, Amazon seems to be able to manage a variety of dissimilar business lines. Don’t be fooled though. There will come a time when the company has so many different balls to juggle that it ends up dropping them all. We may be nearing that point if we’re not there already.

