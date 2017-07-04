4 Stocks to Buy for the Killer Cash Flow Potential

Investors would find it easier to crunch profit numbers and evaluate surprises in the impending Q2 earnings season. However, an assessment of the company’s cash position which reveals its true financial health can be far more rewarding, and is useful in deciding which stocks to buy.

In fact, even a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and go bankrupt while meeting its obligations if its profits are not channelized in the right direction. But a company can navigate any market mayhem and still be on the growth curve if it has sufficient cash flow. That makes this factor important in plotting the best stocks to buy now.

This is because, cash gives a company the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. It is indeed the key for its existence, development and success.

Obviously, in any business, cash moves in and out, but it is net cash flow that explains how much money the company is actually making. When looking for the best stocks to buy now, it’s important to remember that a positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets, which provide the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity and in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

Yet, positive cash flow alone is not sufficient to predict a company’s future growth. A company can consistently grow only when positive cash flow is rising. Because increasing cash flow helps reduce dependency on external financing sources and effectively manage finances, operations and investing activities.

Therefore, ahead of the Q2 earnings season, keep yourself ready with the following screen to bet on these stocks to buy with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.

In addition to this we chose:

Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see . Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.

This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance. Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.

This sieves out low-priced stocks. VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their individual industry categories.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEXT PAGE AND TO READ ABOUT THE FOUR STOCK TO BUY…