The Federal Reserve held off on another interest rate hike on Wednesday, as expected, but left the door open to the start of a “quantitative tightening” balance sheet tightening as soon as September. Again, this was expected.

What was unexpected, however, was a tip of the hat by policymakers to a recent cooling in the inflation data.

The key was that the Fed removed the term “recently” from the statement that inflation measures “have declined” — leading many to assume the Fed believes the recent dip in inflation may be longer lasting. Moreover, the descriptor that inflation has been running “somewhat below” the Fed’s 2% target was removed.

In response, the U.S. dollar dropped hard pushing the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA: UUP ) down 0.4% to levels not seen since last June. Adding to the dynamic was some hawkish comments from a European Central Bank official right before the Fed policy statement hit, noting that it was time to start discussing the end of their bond buying stimulus program.

The result was a big jolt higher in precious metals, with gold and silver stocks looking ready to emerge from a long slumber. The precious metals, and the related mining stocks, have done basically nothing since November. That could be ready to change now.

Here are five gold and silver stocks to watch:

