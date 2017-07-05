5 Reasons You Should Avoid Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock at All Costs

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) are now trading below their $17-per-share initial public offering price, 40% lower than where they traded the first day, and 51% off their all-time highs. SNAP stock is in a free-fall and the bears just keep piling on, causing more damage each day.

But, if reading Snapchat’s performance stats as a public company still isn’t enough to keep you from wanting to buy SNAP stock, let me give you a few more reasons.

Social Media Competition is Fierce

Since Snapchat’s early days, Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Mark Zuckerberg wanted to buy the company. It was said that Zuckerberg offered $3 billion to buy Snap. When SNAP’s management (who, in my opinion, aren’t very smart) told Facebook, “Thanks, but no thanks,” Mark Zuckerberg and co. ended up buying Instagram for $1 billion instead.

Snapchat’s most recent figures indicate the company has 166 million average daily users. It is estimated Instagram has approximately 400 million daily active users. Clearly, Instagram has become a lot larger than SNAP.

However, Snap grew its user by 5% quarter over quarter in Q1 2017, 3.2% in Q4 2016, and 7% in Q3 2016. This growth isn’t very impressive, indicating SNAP may be more like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), than some users and analysts may want to admit.

In Snap’s S-1 report, user growth indicated that it had already slowed more than Twitter’s had back in 2014. While I could see Snap maintaining a loyal user base, much like Twitter, albeit with no growth, the future is still very bleak for SNAP stock.

The SNAP User Experience

A reason for Snap’s slow growth is due to the difficulty new users experience when trying to figure out how to work the Snapchat mobile app. In the company’s S-1 management admitted that it intends to keep the user experience more complex than that of other platforms. Apparently, Snap doesn’t want to be like other apps and, therefore, intentionally designed the user interface to be complicated.

While this strategy may be effective for younger generations, the company is stifling its own growth with regard to older generations. User growth has slowed, seemingly because the feasible number of younger users is nearly exhausted.

Until management makes the user interface less cumbersome, growth figures will continue to suffer.

Big Downgrade for SNAP Stock

Four months after Morgan Stanley served as lead underwriter for the SNAP stock IPO, the investment bank downgraded the stock. There’s no denying that having an underwriter downgrade a stock and slap it with a price target below the IPO price — just four months after taking it public — is as clear an indication as any that the company is headed for disaster.

Morgan Stanley analysts lowered SNAP stock rating from overweight to equal weight, then cut the price target from $16 per share to $12. Reasons for the downgraded included competition, lack of platform improvement, and a looming lock-up expiration date of July 29th. Many expect insiders to sell en mass once lock-up expires, and SNAP stock will see another big decline.



