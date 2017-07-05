5 Stocks Recommended by the Top-Performing Analysts

As we move into the second half of the year, we wanted to find five stocks that top analysts are recommending right now. This is traditionally a time of seasonal decline, hence the saying “sell in May and go away,” so we wanted to combat this notion with some of the most compelling investment ideas.
To do this, we used TipRanks’ stock screener to discover mega- and large-cap stocks that have a “strong buy” analyst consensus. We then narrowed the list down to the absolute best stocks, which have only “buy” ratings from the analyst community.
That’s correct: No holds, no sells. Even better, we limited the ratings to only those from Wall Streets’s top-performing analysts defined by a particularly high success rate and average return per recommendation.
Now let’s dig down and look at five of Wall Street’s best-looking stocks: