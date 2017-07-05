5 Stocks the Top-Performing Fund Managers Love

Hedge fund trades have been made public over the past quarter with the release of 13F forms filed with the SEC. TipRanks tracks hedge fund transactions on more than 5,000 stocks, enabling us to see the stock picks of the best-performing fund managers.

Source: Shutterstock

We rank the hedge fund managers by looking at how each hedge fund performed in comparison to other hedge funds and to the S&P 500. Top hedge funds are determined by those that generate the highest return based on their stock portfolio.

The result: We can see where the savviest “smart money” is really going, and then analyze whether the stock makes a compelling investing opportunity using the most recent analyst ratings and reports.

Here are the five stocks that five of the best performing fund managers are bullish on:

Next Page