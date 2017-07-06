The S&P 500 Index pulled back this week as investors were spooked by a rise in global sovereign bond yields and the potential for tighter monetary stimulus going forward. Despite the volatility and potential for higher interest rates, a number of companies demonstrated confidence in their operations by announcing fresh dividend increases.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the previous week, including two banks, three energy companies and an industrial distributor.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD ) announced a 1.2% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 41.5 cents per share to 42 cents. Dividends will be paid from the provider of midstream energy services on Aug. 7 to shareholders of record as of July 31. PNC shares become ex-dividend on July 27.

EPD Dividend Yield: 6.27%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC ) raised its quarterly dividend by 36%, increasing it from 55 cents per share to 75 cents. The diversified financial services company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of July 17 on Aug. 7. PNC shares will trade ex-dividend on July 13.

PNC Dividend Yield: 2.38%

Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, raising its payment to $1.25 per share from $1.05. Shareholders of record as of July 17 will receive dividends from the distributor of heating and cooling equipment on July 31. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on July 13.

WSO Dividend Yield: 3.22%

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK ) grew its quarterly dividend from 17.5 cents per share to 18 cents, representing a raise of 3%. The retail and commercial banking company will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of July 14 on July 21. OZRK shares trade ex-dividend on July 12.

OZRK Dividend Yield: 1.51%

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE: TEP ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 11%, increasing it by from 83.5 cents per share to 92.5 cents. The operator of midstream energy assets will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of July 28 on Aug. 14. TEP shares are expected to trade ex-dividend on July 26.

TEP Dividend Yield: 7.35%

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE: TEGP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, raising its payment to 34.25 cents per share from 28.75 cents. Shareholders of record as of July 28 will receive their higher dividends on Aug. 14 from the owner of crude oil and natural gas transportation and logistics assets. TEGP shares will be ex-dividend on July 26.

TEGP Dividend Yield: 5.50%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

