6 Energy Stocks to Buy on This Bounce

Small energy stocks — services names in particular — are on the move, pushing the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA: OIH ) up and over its 50-day moving average for the first major upside breakout since November. This looks like it puts an end to a year-to-date downtrend that’s seen the fund lose nearly a third into the low set earlier this month.

Source: Shutterstock

Crude oil has been under pressure for months on dimming faith in the OPEC oil supply freeze agreement amid increase U.S. shale output, bloated inventories and tepid U.S. gasoline demand.

So, what changed?

The latest inventory data showed a surprise draw despite the fact production jumped to its highest point since July 2015. This suggests market share gains by U.S. producers vs. OPEC and non-OPEC producers is underway; a bullish development for the American oil industry in general and oilfield servicers in particular.

While it’s hard to say how long this dynamic will continue, for now it’s enough to lead to an oversold rebound in the industry group. This makes many energy stocks prime for either outright buys or bullish options trades.

Here are six such stocks on the move:

