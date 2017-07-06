6 ETFs You Must Dump Immediately

While exchange-traded funds have been all the rage for many years, and the concept behind them is solid, there has been an increasingly desperate trend to create unusual and exotic ETFs to go along with the boring ones.

There are three primary concerns I have with ETFs. The first is that too many of them are too similar. The second is that many don’t deliver returns that are commensurate with the risk they carry. And the third is that coming up with a cool idea for an ETF doesn’t mean that this ETF is based on solid investing principle.

Consequently, there are a large number of ETFs that investors own but should sell. These ETFs to sell are not spoken about very much because it isn’t in the investment world’s best interest.

And I’ll name six of those ETFs right here.

