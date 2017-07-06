6 Stocks Shooting Warning Flares Despite Yellen’s Market Fuel

All eyes were on Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony to Congress on Wednesday.

To the surprise of many, she walked back the impression the Fed was growing increasingly hawkish by noting interest rates wouldn’t have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.

She maintained the belief that recent inflation weakness was driven by one-off factors and that “quantitative tightening” balance sheet normalization would begin soon.

Investors focused on the dovish comments; however, pushing risk assets higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to new intra-day record highs for the first time since mid-June. Long-term Treasury bonds also rallied, providing relief to risk parity funds hit in recent weeks by the combination of weakness in both bonds and equities.

But not everyone was impressed. Big bank stocks, for instance, declined on the news on a drop in long-term yields pressuring net interest margin hopes.

Here are six stocks that aren’t playing along:

