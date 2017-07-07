7 A-Rated Stocks That Look Their Summer Best

There’s no doubt that the first half of 2017 has been a bit confusing. Consumer spending is tepid yet unemployment is at a record low. Interest rates are low, but car and home purchases are floundering. The Federal Reserve is moving like we’re in recovery, but projections for growth this year have been cut.

Source: Shutterstock

Healthcare reform can’t make it through Congress, and neither can tax reform or infrastructure stimulus. And through all this the market has been going higher and higher.

The trick in this kind of bizarre-o world is to work your proven strategy and ignore all the confusing signals around you. That’s why I like to examine stocks from both the fundamental and technical perspectives, to make sure one isn’t leading me in the wrong direction. When both confirm a good company I know the stocks can get through almost any challenges.

Following are seven A-rated stocks that are summer buys. Now that summer is officially here, the markets tend to lounge about like so many beach-goers. These stocks will continue to work hard this summer and beyond.

