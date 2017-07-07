7 ‘Millennial’ Stocks to Buy No Matter What Age You Are

If you’re a “millennial,” i.e. if you were born between 1980 and 2000, you’re part of the generation every other generation loves to hate. Maybe it’s because you’re in the biggest generation numerically, with some 92 million members in the U.S. Or, maybe your habits, likes and dislikes just rub other generations the wrong way.

Yet, when I see a group this big that’s gotten so much attention (negative or otherwise), I start to look for opportunity, and that means I look for the best millennial stocks to own that are linked to this group’s fortunes.

At the core of the millennial generation is a reliance on technology — such as smartphones, the internet and social media — to help accomplish almost everything. Then there is the focus on health and fitness and finding a sound work/life balance.

There’s also an aversion to traditional institutions such as marriage, and the shunning of traditional desires like buying a home or starting a family. These are values that other generations, particularly my own baby boomer cadre, just find a bit off-putting.

I am not one who disdains millennials, however. No, I’d rather profit from their proclivities. So with that in mind, here are seven millennial stocks that I think are perfect for investors of any age.

