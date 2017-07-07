7 Stocks With Huge Spinoff Potential

If you ask investors who Joel Greenblatt is, most would probably answer that he’s the guy behind the Magic Formula, the process for identifying out-of-favor companies whose stocks are cheap.

However, long before Greenblatt’s book The Little Book That Beats the Market came out in 2005, he wrote an even better book, You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, about spinoffs and other special situations.

“The facts are overwhelming,” wrote Greenblatt in his 1997 book. “Stocks of spinoff companies, and even shares of the parent companies that do the spinning off, significantly and consistently outperform the market averages.”

The most successful spinoff occurred in 2006 when McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ), who acquired 90% of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) over a seven-year period for $360 million, sold its entire ownership stake in the fast-growing burrito business to focus on burgers and fries.

If you bought 100 shares of CMG stock in the January 2006 IPO at $22 apiece, today you’d have $41,399 through July 26. That’s an annualized total return of 34.1%, an unbelievable return considering the pain Chipotle has been through in the last couple of years, not to mention a pretty decent correction in 2008.

Spinoffs can be money in the bank. Here are seven I’d like to see in the not-to-distant future.

Next Page