Major indices finish lower amid GE earnings disappointment >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

7 Tech Stocks That Aren’t Bothered by Washington

While most sectors wait on cues from the Hill, these small- and mid-cap tech stocks have miles of upside left

  |  By Louis Navellier, Editor, Blue Chip Growth
    View All  

The markets may have an upward bias, but it’s been tough to tell how well they will fare moving forward. But one thing is becoming clear. Tech stocks have become the leaders. Even if Washington can’t get anything done, consumer- and corporate- driven tech is reliable and demand is only expanding.

7 Tech Stocks That Aren't Bothered by Washington
Source: Shutterstock

You don’t have to dig too deep to see the trend. The Nasdaq 100 has doubled the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average year-to-date. And while industrials and financials are more closely linked with government policy, tech is generally independent of D.C.’s oversight.

Healthcare, financials, infrastructure and agriculture all wait on politicians on the Hill to find out where they can take advantage of the markets. While they wait, tech just keeps chugging along.

Below are seven tech stocks with miles of upside. Given their size and the sectors they are in, they have plenty of opportunity left, and for some, they’ll be great buyout targets for tech titans.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/7-tech-stocks-that-arent-bothered-by-washington/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC