A Buyout Is Still In the Cards for Sprint Corp (S) Stock

Lately, the buzz is that a Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) buyout seems unlikely. Rather, the betting is that there will be some type of investment or partnership to provide mobile services. The result is that Sprint stock has been in a trading range since early June.

But it is important to keep in mind that a buyout deal would take quite a bit of time to negotiate. Let’s face it, the complexities are mind-numbing — and there are significant regulatory hurdles.

Yet the good news — at least for those who own Sprint stock — is that the majority-owner of the company, SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ) Masayoshi Son, is very engaged. He understands that a transaction is really the best path for the company. During May, Son was pretty clear about his intentions when he said:

“Basically anything is possible. But I think the No. 1 favorite, the quickest route to synergy, is the option that we pursued from the start — T-Mobile. However, it’s also up to the other side and whatever conditions they may have. Therefore, if there are other opportunities for industry consolidation that offer better conditions, of course we want to consider them with an open mind.”

But then his next move was to setup an exclusive negotiation with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ). Both cable operators certainly want to bolster their mobile footprint. In light of the increase in cord-cutting throughout the industry, there is an incentive to broaden the offerings — which should help with customer attrition.

The agreement provided for a deadline of the end of July. And since nothing has transpired so far, some of the air has been let out of Sprint stock.

Yet, Son’s move is probably more of a way to create more urgency with T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). Actually, he turned things up even more with the recent discussions with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK.A ,NYSE: BRK.B ) Warren Buffett and Liberty Interactive Corp’s (NASDAQ: QVCA ) John Malone regarding a potential investment, which could be as much as $20 billion. No doubt, this would be a game-changer as the total value of S stock is about $33 billion.

Now it’s true that TMUS has had a great run during the past few years. The company’s CEO, John Legere, has shown lots of managerial moxie, especially with the “Uncarrier” branding strategy. The efforts have resulted in standout customer gains that have catapulted the company catapulting to the No. 3 position in the U.S. market.

The problem is that the Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) are fighting back, such as with unlimited plans. Sprint is also getting more aggressive.

So yes, there are some signs of deceleration with TMUS. During the latest quarter, the company reported a sequential decline in total subscribers from 2.1 million to 1.1 million.

