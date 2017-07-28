Real estate IPO Redfin soars 36% on its market debut >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Q2 Beat Fueled by Best World’s Best-Selling Drug

Sales of ABBV's Humira rheumatoid arthritis treatment increase 13.7%

By InvestorPlace Staff  |  Jul 28, 2017, 9:48 am EDT
   
Facebook Logo Twitter Logo LinkedIn Logo RSS Logo
InvestorPlace Staff

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) reported today that Q2 earnings rose to $1.92 billion, or $1.42 per share versus $1.61 billion, or 98 cents a share, last year. ABBV stock was little changed at 9:22 am ahead of the market open.

  • The Chicago-based biopharmaceutical company beat analysts estimates of $1.40 per share
  • AbbVie’s net revenue rose 7.6% to $6.94 billion; Analysts average forecast was $6.93 billion
  • ABBV said sales of Humira increased 13.7% to $4.72 billion in the quarter ended June 30; the rheumatoid arthritis treatment is the world’s top selling drug, according to Reuters
  • AbbVie management confirmed its 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance in the range of $4.55 to $4.65; 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $5.44 to $5.54
  • Guidance reflects growth of 13.9% at the midpoint
  • ABBV stock is up almost 20% in past six months
  • InvestorPlace contributor Nicolas Chahine wrote on July 14 that ABBV stock “isn’t done charting new highs yet.”

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/abbvie-inc-abbv-q2-beat-fueled-by-best-worlds-best-selling-drug/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC