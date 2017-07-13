Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Tempts PC Buyers With AMD4U Program

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has a bumper crop of new hardware. New Ryzen CPUs are taking the fight to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) in the battle to gain a larger share of the computer market. At the same time, AMD is tackling industry leader Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in the PC graphics market, launching a new generation of Radeon video cards. To sweeten the pot for consumers and creative professionals, the company has enlisted the help of several prominent software publishers, launching the new AMD4U program.

AMD is releasing some of the most compelling hardware in its history this year. With the new Vega architecture powering its latest video cards, and the Zen architecture behind its Ryzen CPUs, the company is well-positioned to take on its rivals.

But Advanced Micro Devices knows that convincing consumers and professionals to make the move from the long-time No. 1 choice — which Intel and Nvidia are in their respective markets — to a perennial runner-up isn’t easy.

Advanced Micro Devices Announces AMD4U

As a result, the company hasn’t relied solely on big product launches to move new hardware. It’s partnering with some of the biggest and most recognizable names in the PC industry in order to win more eyeballs, and to convince potential buyers that AMD products are not just an alternative, they’re a better choice than the status quo. To date, that effort has included some very high profile combinations.

Dell’s popular Alienware gaming PC division is promoting an exclusivity deal for offering AMD’s powerful new Ryzen Threadripper CPU. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) prominently featured a powerful new AMD Radeon Pro video card as being a key component on its high profile new iMac Pro computer. And Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced it will be deploying AMD’s new Epyc processors in its Azure cloud service data centers.

The latest partnership marketing salvo from AMD is called AMD4U.

This time, there’s more than just association with leading brands involved: buyers of AMD products also get a carrot. With AMD4U, the company is partnering with Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) and Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SQNXF ). Adobe targets creative professionals, while Square Enix is aimed at gamers.

