Why You Shouldn’t Count Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Out

It’s about 10 days since Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) officially launched its Epyc line of server CPUs, and it feels like 2003 all over again. You see, about a decade and a half ago, AMD caught chip rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), napping, big time.

AMD launched the Opteron line of processors, the first consumer x86 64-bit processors based on the famous K8 architecture, in 2003 and suddenly Intel found itself in a completely unfamiliar position — playing second fiddle to a much smaller competitor. That move saw AMD’s x86 server market share hit an all-time high of 25% in 2006, all at Intel’s expense.

Advanced Micro Devices’ share of the market currently sits below 1%.

Given that context, it’s hardly surprising that AMD stock has racked up gains of 16% since the launch, while INTC stock has lost about 5%.

Dé·jà vu by INTC Stock?

And the same thing could be on the verge of happening again — at least if Advanced Micro Devices, Wall Street and, of course, AMD stock investors are to be believed. AMD’s Epyc sever chips are aimed directly to the top of Intel’s highly dominant and profitable Xeon server processors. Epyc has been built on the same fundamental architecture as AMD’s Ryzen desktop CPU cores that the company launched in February, only that Epyc is aimed not at the floundering PC market but at the red-hot data center market.

Advanced Micro Devices has been making aggressive performance claims regarding the new chip, including that it can easily make hash out of current Xeon lineups of one- and two-socket configurations with performance gains of 21%-63% over the Xeon processors. The strategy behind Epyc certainly looks highly innovative and not just an iteration of existing architectures. The processors are targeted at the single-socket server niche market (9% of server market), but comes with an integrated GPU server that gives it a performance that compares with double-socket processors.

Essentially, AMD’s Epyc strategy is quite similar to its older Opteron strategy, which involved offering high performance, lower latency processors than Intel’s lineup at much lower costs.

And of course that worked like a charm. Advanced Micro Devices’ Epyc has already signed up big cloud customers such including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ).

INTC Stock Resilient

The performance specs by AMD could be a bit of an exaggeration because they do not offer specific numbers, just percentages. No industry benchmark tests are available as yet. Wall Street loves it, nonetheless, and it has been dishing out upgrades for AMD stock while downgrading INTC stock.

While Advanced Micro Devices’ upgrades come as no one’s surprise, INTC’s standout not only because of the magnitude, but also of their possible implications of where AMD stock could go.

Bank of America has downgraded INTC shares from $42 to $38 after the upgrade saying the company’s data center sales for FY18 could drop from 11% to 8% on account of competitive pressure by Epyc.

Wall Street though could be underestimating Intel’s resilience. Intel’s Data Center Group is the company’s second largest segment, and brought in 28% of revenue during the first quarter. During the last quarter, Intel’s data center revenue clocked in at $4.2 billion, good for a modest 6% growth but way below Wall Street’s expectation of 10%. However, Intel still owns 99% of the server processor market.

Intel’s data center business is currently on an annual run-rate of $17 billion. BAC’s numbers suggest that AMD’s Epyc business could grow to half a billion dollars over the next one year. Nipping half a billion dollars from Intel’s topline probably doesn’t qualify the company for a downgrade because it would still mean Intel owns nearly 97% of the x86 server business.

Moreover Intel’s long-suffering PC business has lately come back to life, growing 6% to hit $8 billion during the last quarter. Just a two-percentage point improvement in growth by the PC business would be enough to offset the small shortfall by the data center business, though of course the PC chip business sports lower margins.

Advanced Micro Devices is a currently a fabless company and lacks the wherewithal to ramp up production aggressively to threaten Intel over a short timeframe. This is likely to buy Intel some time to mount a counterattack.

