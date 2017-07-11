How Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Can Deliver 23%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) have skyrocketed over 12% just in the past five days, buoyed by a combination of factors — notably stronger chip demand for a host of things from gaming to mining for cryptocurrency. But investors would do well to resist the temptation to lock in these gains.



Where AMD Stock Stands Today

AMD stock closed Monday at $13.81, climbing 3.4%. That translates to a rise of 40% since AMD stock fell to May low of $9.85. The California-based semiconductor giant, which was once on the verge of bankruptcy due to growing losses, has mounted a stunning recovery under CEO Lisa Su, who took over in January 2012.

At the time of Su’s appointment, AMD stock traded around $5.40. And not only was AMD nearly $2.5 billion in debt, revenue had grown twice in the company’s previous five years.

The shares, which have skyrocketed almost 200% since Su’s arrival, are now a hot commodity as AMD is now seen as a credible threat to the likes Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in the battle for chip supremacy. And now industry trends suggest AMD stock — up 23% year to date and 178% over the past year — can climb even higher, according to Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh.

In a research note Monday, Rakesh, who has a “buy” rating on AMD stock, raised his price target to $15 a share from $14, arguing that AMD could enjoy a better-than-expected revenue in the second half of 2017, thanks to a combination of higher personal computer market demand and gaming console seasonality. Rakesh also cited increased demand for AMD’s graphic processors cards, which he sees as improving because of growing interest in cryptocurrency mining.

From Monday’s close of $13.81, Rakesh’s $15 price target assumes additional premiums of about 8%. But there’s an argument to be made that AMD stock can reach $17 by year’s end, delivering more than 23%.

Granted, AMD didn’t deliver a breathtaking first quarter. With merely inline EPS and a miss on the top line, compounded by conservative Q2 guidance, investors were spooked.

