Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Options Hint at Huge Move

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors need to listen up. Because AMD stock could be poised for a massive move based on recent options trading activity.

AMD stock traders should pay particularly close attention July 14 2017 $12 Put action. That particular option trade for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options.

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other.

That’s why AMD stock investors should take note.

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Advanced Micro Devices stock. But beyond options, what is the fundamental picture for AMD stock?

Currently, Advanced Micro Devices is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry that ranks in the Top 44% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, one analyst has increased earnings estimate for the current quarter, while no analysts have revised the estimate downward. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Advanced Micro Devices right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Looking to Trade Options?

Each week, our very own Dave Bartosiak gives his top options trades. Check out his recent live analysis and options trade for the TSLA earnings report completely free. See it here: Bartosiak: Trading Tesla’s (TSLA) Earnings with Options .