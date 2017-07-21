Has Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Overshot Itself?

It’s safe to say that next-gen chipmaker stocks have been in favor for the past several months. Both Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) have staged spectacular runs since the start of 2016. In that time frame, both AMD stock and NVDA stock are up about 400%.

But this year has introduced some divergence between the performance of the two stocks. NVDA stock, which was stuck in sideways in early 2017, roared higher after the company’s monster Q1 report.

NVDA stock is now up about 50% year-to-date.

AMD stock, though, is up only about 21% year-to-date. Those are great gains, but the stock has been quite volatile. Early 2017 gains were wiped out in May when the company failed to impress with its Q1 report. The stock has since rebounded from that sell-off, but with Q2 earnings due on July 25, investors should be a little concerned that the Q1 sell-off could repeat itself.

All in all, despite its robust growth story, Advanced Micro Devices stock doesn’t attract me at these levels.

Here’s why.

Advanced Micro Devices’ Financial Prospects

There has been a lot of bullishness building around the AMD growth narrative. Following the formal reveal of the EPYC processor, analysts have flown in with bullish notes on AMD stock. Jeffries reiterated its “Buy” rating on the stock, noting that Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Dropbox and Bloomberg all plan to put EPYC in their data center. Wells Fargo reiterated its “Outperform” rating on the stock, noting that EPYC beats Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Broadwell in both performance and price.

Despite all the fanfare surrounding new products launches and secular market trends, Advanced Micro Devices’ revenues only grew 18% in Q1. I say only because Nvidia saw revenues jump 48% year-over-year in Q1.

In other words, AMD really isn’t a big topline grower, but rather a steady topline grower. Over the next several years, that growth should be somewhere in the high single-digit to low double-digit range, consistent with this year’s projection from management.

The margin expansion story is a really good one. Advanced Micro Devices’ new products carry with them higher margins, and that should be additive to the gross margin line for several years to come. Management thinks they can get gross margins to as high as 40% (versus 34% last quarter). Meanwhile, revenue scale is driving operating expense leverage. Management thinks they can get the opex rate all the way down to 26%.

