Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Rides the Bitcoin Boom

Since the last time I wrote about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) a month ago, AMD stock has risen nearly 20%. Credit the boom in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are not created by government fiat, but mined by private individuals who search for valid answers to their encryption puzzles. Each answer represents a “coin,” and each coin then has a value created through an open market ledger.

Fast processors bring faster answers to the puzzle. Cheaper, faster processors lower a miner’s costs. AMD, since it has cheap, fast processors, is naturally going to benefit when mining goes into overdrive.

But, what mining gives, mining can also take away, as AMD shareholders have also learned recently. As Bitcoin prices have fallen — they’re down by about one-third since mid-June — the bears have also come out for AMD stock.

Will AMD Deliver?

AMD has a much lower market cap than any popular chip stock, making it more volatile, which in turn makes it of greater interest to traders and those who go in and out of stocks regularly.

For investors, however, what matters is momentum in sales and profits. For the quarter ending in June, analysts aren’t expecting much: either a 1 cent profit (or loss) on revenue of $1.16 billion being close to the profit of 8 cents per share and sales of $1.027 billion achieved a year ago.

It would certainly beat the loss of 8 cents per share, and sales of $984 million, achieved last quarter, however, and that’s why AMD stock is generally rising. AMD players don’t look a year behind or a year ahead. They look at today, perhaps at a quarter, plunging in and out on rumors.

The Bitcoin boom and bust are examples of that. AMD stock fell 6% in one day recently, simply because the price of Ethereum continued its own dramatic fall.

The fact is, such moves are silly. Mining represents a small part of AMD’s sales. Game systems and cloud servers are where the money is made, and this is where AMD is making its biggest gains, thanks to its low-power designs and its graphics chips.

Next Page