Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Will Bludgeon the Bears

If you want stability, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is not for you. But if you want the backing of a constructive price chart and potential analyst fuel, you also need look no further than AMD stock — and next week’s earnings report.

If you’ve been waiting for confirmation to pick up Advanced Micro, there’s growing evidence (on and off the chart) that the time is now. You just have to get past AMD’s resident bear population.

As of this writing, analysts remain fairly negative on AMD’s prospects from here. Among 30 analysts, merely nine experts think shares are a buy, compared to 16 holds and five sells. And with AMD stock at $13.55, the median price target assumes a drop of 15%.

The latest analyst to chime in with concerns about Advanced Micro Devices was MKM analyst Ruben Roy, which is cautious on that stock while bullish about rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Before that update, Barclays came out with a downgrade to AMD shares, to “Underweight,” and reduced the PT to a mere $9, which is below the consensus.

Maybe all that pent-up bearishness gets rewarded? I can’t say it can’t happen. But analysts have been caught flat-footed by a resurrected AMD stock, whose management has made impressive product moves and strides into growth markets.

There’s definitely room for upward revisions if Advanced Micro continues to execute.

Further, if we’re to believe charts can act as forward-looking pricing mechanisms, there’s increased reason to think AMD’s revival is just beginning.

Click to Enlarge Since last discussing AMD on June 22, it hasn’t been easy being a bull. But as the daily chart also reflects, it’s been equally difficult, if not more so, to fight the emerging uptrend as a bear.

Overall, price action has been constructive following AMD’s two-month-long corrective double-bottom pattern of 35%.

Nearly five months removed from a Feb. 28 high of $15.55, AMD stock has reaffirmed the uptrend off May’s corrective low by establishing another higher low pivot and holding the 62% retracement level.

Looking forward, I’m optimistic that the overall price action from the February high is establishing a bullish corrective base ripe for a breakout. It should get help from next week’s earnings release.

Let’s look at the trade.

