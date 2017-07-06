Big Profits Await in This Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Breakout

Holiday fireworks didn’t just inspire patriotism among the denizens of the Street; it also kicked off a buying binge centered in technology stocks. Wednesday’s pop in the Nasdaq Composite offered a well-deserved reprieve to traders tiring of the incessant weakness in all things tech. Semiconductors led the charge reversing multiple days of losses with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) soaring 8.6% on the day. But do you know which tech stock is really tantalizing here? It’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) — here’s why.

BABA boasts relative strength in spades, it has one of the cleanest uptrends in the entire market and it’s oh-so-close to breaking out to yet another all-time high. Let’s unpack each item to appreciate fully the technicals underlying today’s trade idea.

BABA Stock Charts

Let’s begin with a look at the weekly chart. At $144.87, Alibaba shares have climbed 65% year-to-date. The gains have come amid a one-sided bullish onslaught. Of the 27 weekly candles we’ve seen so far this year, BABA has only registered six down candles. And three of those were barely down.

The ascent has carried BABA to record heights and momentum has only accelerated. While some may cite the overbought RSI readings as a concern, I suggest a more optimistic takeaway. Alibaba first flashed an overbought signal in April and has since added 30% to its gains. It’s evident that buyers are giving little regard to the stock’s extended status. And there isn’t any reason why it can’t remain overbought for weeks to come. Plus, as we’ll see on the daily chart, Alibaba has actually paused for the past month so while the weekly time frame is overbought, the daily isn’t.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Another noteworthy observation is the consistency with which breakouts have delivered big gains for Alibaba shareholders. Nothing gets spectators itching for involvement like finally taking out a clear resistance level. I suspect the same principle will prove true for the imminent breakout on the daily chart.

For the daily BABA stock chart, I’ve added the Comparative Relative Strength indicator (CRS) which shows the company has been beating the pants off of the Nasdaq for the entire year. There’s no doubt it’s a leading stock in what has been a leading sector. The simple comparison of how Alibaba has performed during the recent tech wreck speaks volume.

While the Nasdaq cratered beneath multiple support levels and its 50-day moving average, BABA has remained aloft.

Next Page