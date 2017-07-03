Use Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock’s ‘Buy Now’ Option

You’ve certainly heard it before, but on this occasion, the bullish “echo” is for the massive disruptor Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). And for investors interested in riding BABA stock long, I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again — a modified bullish fence speaks loud and clear to this strategist. Let me explain.

Dominance in online retailing and a growing force in cloud computing, data management and technology, as well as entertainment — does that sound familiar? Of course, I’m talking about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), right?

I certainly could be, but not when it comes to Asian markets.

Overseas, the same type of domination and conquering of similar markets Amazon shows is on full display at China-based Alibaba. It’s a place where the company has successfully taken on Amazon’s role as the 800 lb. gorilla, with business tenterhooks seemingly everywhere.

The proof of Alibaba’s power was even more evident at the company’s annual investor day earlier this month when management revealed full-year revenue growth of 45% to 49% for BABA stock worthy of eliciting “gasps of wow” from attendees.

Now in another move that’s sure to keep BABA stock on investors’ wish lists and many others hitting the ‘buy now’ button, Alibaba is about to echo, for lack of a better word, Amazon’s wildly popular Echo home information and entertainment device. Hmm. “Alexa, buy me BABA stock!”

BABA Stock Weekly Chart

When I last discussed BABA stock on June 14, it was on the heels of a Rodney Dangerfield moment for broker Raymond James.

That day, a bullish and above-market price target revision from $160 to $190 fell on deaf ears and anxious fingers as shares of Alibaba fell on the session. Raymond James has yet to have the last laugh, but in our technical view, BABA continues to set up nicely for bulls.

Over the past three weeks, BABA stock has established an inside consolidation pattern following an explosive confirmation for its recent breakout from a massive 2.5-year cup-shaped base.

Is the price action perfect? No, and BABA stock still looks somewhat overbought based on stochastics and price in relation to the upper Bollinger Band. More to the point stock charts aren’t supposed to be perfect and over the last couple weeks shares of Alibaba have provided a constructive consolidation and the type of action I had hoped to see.

