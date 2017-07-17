Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Proves Bubbles Can Last Awhile

There is a difference between someone calling “bubble” and the bubble popping. During the dot-com boom of the 1990s, I started calling values bubblicious in early 1997, but the party didn’t end until 2000. If you got out when I called for it, you missed nearly all the fun. So, to say that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) specifically — or Chinese internet stocks generally — are trading at bubble valuations is no proof I have a pin in my back pocket.

The whole of BABA stock is presently worth $386 billion, and shares themselves trade at nearly 60 times earnings. Its 2016 revenue, in U.S. dollars, came to about $22.5 billion — those numbers you see at most finance sites are in Chinese yuan, which trade at a little short of 7 to the dollar. Thus, Alibaba is trading at 17 times revenue.

That’s bubbly in anyone’s book.

While traders may enjoy getting in Alibaba stock and riding the wave, the question for me is when should I get out?

We’re Still In

In full disclosure, I bought BABA stock in November, then bought some more in March. On average, shares cost me $101, and they opened for trade July 13 at $149.

Most InvestorPlace writers still call this a screaming buy. Tyler Craig says big profits await and has suggested a bullish options trade called a “fence.” Joseph Hargett says Alibaba’s Genie — a competitor to Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa — could dominate it. Richard Saintvilus sees $160 in the stock’s future.

This opinion is not unanimous. Nicholas Chahine has a bearish options strategy to consider, for instance. But it’s also short-term; Chahine thinks Alibaba is just rising too fast for comfort.

It was the sudden rise of 20% after bullish calls by management in June — which occurred the same day I was last writing about it — that set chins wagging and got Nicholas fretting. Such a jump, with no real news, is almost unheard of.

Sure enough, the stock did fall over the succeeding week, from $142 per share to $134 per share, but it is now off to the races again.

When Do We Get Out of BABA Stock?

I got into Alibaba because I saw it providing stability against the rise of Amazon. So far in 2016, its gains have doubled the pace of Amazon’s.

