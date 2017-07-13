Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stock Will Go Sky High

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ) is one stock every investor should own. This is because the Transportation – Airline space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and ALK stock by itself is a great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

ALK stock is looking good right now in part because of cheap oil prices and strength for airlines in general. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry. This is arguably taking place in the Transportation – Airline space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Alaska Air is actually looking pretty good on its own too. ALK stock has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates for ALK stock have increased from $2.39 per share to $2.45 per share, while current year estimates have increased from $7.94 per share to $8.11 per share. This has helped ALK to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Alaska Air. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

