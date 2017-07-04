4 All-American Dividends Yielding Up to 10%

The Fourth of July is here! That means it’s time for financial pundits to flood readers with their favorite all-American stocks. But as I’ll illustrate in a moment via four all-American high-yield dividend stocks, there’s plenty more incentive to “buy American” than just a date on the calendar.

The U.S. is the largest economy in the world, making up 22% of the world’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) at about $18.46 trillion as of 2016. California alone – at about $2.6 trillion – would represent the world’s sixth-largest economy if it were an independent country, snugly tucked between the United Kingdom and France.

Thus, even anemic growth rates – like sub-2% GDP growth – can still generate an enormous amount of market excitement, even for companies that don’t have a speck of international exposure.

Another reason to go all-American? The U.S. dollar has been persistently strong for a couple years now, and a combination of tight Federal Reserve policies and cheap international money should preserve the status quo. That’s great for tourists, but misery for U.S.-domiciled multinationals that derive a high percentage of their revenues abroad. American-centric companies don’t face that headwind.

In other words, the following four all-American dividend stocks – which yield as much as 10.1% – don’t deserve the spotlight because the Fourth of July is on the horizon.

They deserve it because they provide secure income streams up to 10.1%.