Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is a Value After Post-Earnings Slip

During the past week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) came out swinging in the week ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, with a 2.2% run heading into Monday evening that had shares briefly retouching the $1,000 area. But despite quality Q2 results, the recent gains in GOOGL stock are evaporating (and then some) in after-hours trade.

The results were far from disappointing. Alphabet’s revenues came to $26 billion, up 21% year-over-year and better than expectations of $25.6 billion. Meanwhile, earnings of $3.5 billion, or $5.01 per share, were down 14% year-over-year, but still far better than estimates for $4.44 per share.

Weighing on Alphabet’s profits was a $2.74 billion fine from the European Commission that investors have known about for weeks. The organization claims that Google engaged in anticompetitive behavior with its online shopping sites.

Still, GOOGL stock — which has run up 26% year-to-date — was taken down a couple notches amid the less-than-perfect report.

Some other highlights of the quarter:

Operating margin improved from 26% to 27%.

“Other Bets” revenues improved from $165 million to $244 million — still a tiny portion of overall sales.

Total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) as a % of ad revenues edged higher, from 21% to 22%.

Cost per click declined 9% QoQ, versus a 17% decline in the year-ago quarter.

Alphabet added nearly 10,000 employees over the past year.

Google has been bolstering its YouTube platform, with the addition of 12 new TV shows for its premium Red Service. This brings the total to 37 shows.

Sundar Pichai has been named to the board of directors.

The company launched a personalized news feed for Android and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL

Technically speaking, this could be setting up as a potential buying situation for those looking for a slight discount on GOOGL stock.

If tonight’s losses stand Tuesday morning, that would knock shares down to the 50-day moving average at $970, which they reclaimed a couple weeks ago after breaching the average in June. Right below that is support at the 20-day MA, which rests around $960.

Should support hold, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rests in positive but not overbought territory in the mid-60s. So resilience at the $970 level could be considered a buying opportunity for bullish traders/investors.

Next Page