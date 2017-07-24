Alphabet (GOOGL) slips after hours despite Street-beating Q2 >>> READ MORE
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is a Value After Post-Earnings Slip

Alphabet beat on the top and bottom lines, but perhaps overeager GOOGL stock holders are now walking away

By Tom Taulli, InvestorPlace Writer & IPO Playbook Editor  |  Jul 24, 2017, 5:06 pm EDT
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)
Tom Taulli

During the past week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) came out swinging in the week ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, with a 2.2% run heading into Monday evening that had shares briefly retouching the $1,000 area. But despite quality Q2 results, the recent gains in GOOGL stock are evaporating (and then some) in after-hours trade.

The results were far from disappointing. Alphabet’s revenues came to $26 billion, up 21% year-over-year and better than expectations of $25.6 billion. Meanwhile, earnings of $3.5 billion, or $5.01 per share, were down 14% year-over-year, but still far better than estimates for $4.44 per share.

Weighing on Alphabet’s profits was a $2.74 billion fine from the European Commission that investors have known about for weeks. The organization claims that Google engaged in anticompetitive behavior with its online shopping sites.

Still, GOOGL stock — which has run up 26% year-to-date — was taken down a couple notches amid the less-than-perfect report.

Some other highlights of the quarter:

  • Operating margin improved from 26% to 27%.
  • “Other Bets” revenues improved from $165 million to $244 million — still a tiny portion of overall sales.
  • Total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) as a % of ad revenues edged higher, from 21% to 22%.
  • Cost per click declined 9% QoQ, versus a 17% decline in the year-ago quarter.
  • Alphabet added nearly 10,000 employees over the past year.
  • Google has been bolstering its YouTube platform, with the addition of 12 new TV shows for its premium Red Service. This brings the total to 37 shows.
  • Sundar Pichai has been named to the board of directors.
  • The company launched a personalized news feed for Android and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS platform.

GOOGL stock chart

Technically speaking, this could be setting up as a potential buying situation for those looking for a slight discount on GOOGL stock.

If tonight’s losses stand Tuesday morning, that would knock shares down to the 50-day moving average at $970, which they reclaimed a couple weeks ago after breaching the average in June. Right below that is support at the 20-day MA, which rests around $960.

Should support hold, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rests in positive but not overbought territory in the mid-60s. So resilience at the $970 level could be considered a buying opportunity for bullish traders/investors.

