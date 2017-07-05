Amazon’s “Comrade Detective” Could Energize Prime

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and its film production division, Amazon Studios, has scheduled the premiere of its original half-hour live action series, Comrade Detective, on Aug 4.

For now, the series will be available to Prime members on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The series can be viewed via the Amazon Video app on TVs and connected devices such as mobile, Fire TV, and online at Amazon.com/originals, at no additional cost to prime membership.

In the last two years, shares of AMZN stock have steadily treaded higher. Amazon.com Inc. has returned 118.3% compared with the Electronic Commerce industry’s gain of 65.6%.

About the Series

Comrade Detective, a co-production with A24, is a comedy police show set in 1980s Romania. The series is presented in Romanian and dubbed in English. The story revolves around detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu who investigate their colleague’s murder. Tatum and Gordon-Levitt will provide voiceover dubbing performances for these two detectives. The characters on screen will be played by Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulic.

The show has been created for AMZN by Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka, and directed and executive produced by Rhys Thomas. Also, Free Association’s Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Andrew Schneider along with A24’s Ravi Nandan and John Hodges are the executive producers.

Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios, said “Comrade Detective is unbelievably compelling, visually brilliant, and Gregor and Iosef are the heroes we need.

Our Take

The increasing popularity of tablets, smartphones and web-connected TVs has enhanced online-video viewing and continues to attract consumers as well as leading technology companies, like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Therefore, Amazon and AMZN stock is leaving no stone unturned to boost its digital media sales and attract new viewers, by adding a variety of series and movies to its content lineup and making Prime Video more attractive.

With intense competition in online video content, majors such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), Hulu and HBO, are witnessing substantial success. It is thus natural for Amazon to compete against them with successful acts of its own. These new shows are expected to help Amazon penetrate further into the growing streaming market, at a rapid pace.