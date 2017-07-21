Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Faces Danger in the Cloud

For investors in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), it has been nothing but blue skies. So far this year, AMZN stock is up more than 35% — better than triple the gains of the S&P 500. However, storm clouds are finally threatening to rain on the parade of AMZN stock longs … and it has to do with the company’s most important business unit.

Sure, most investors think of Amazon in terms of its retail business. It offers a universe of goods at seemingly rock-bottom and can’t be beaten prices on its websites. And its entertainment businesses from its e-books to its video and music services are transforming how millions consume media.

Then there’s Amazon’s rapidly expanding delivery services, which can whisk an increasing number of goods from ink toner to fizzy drinks in a matter of hours to your doorstep with a few clicks on your tablet, laptop or mobile phone.

These businesses contribute the lion’s share of the top line. But what really drives the bottom line for AMZN has nothing to do with food, gadgets or videos. When it comes to what generates the profits needed to fuel the company’s expansion, it comes down to one unit.

Amazon Web Services.

Profits in the Cloud

Amazon Web Services might only represent a fraction of the company’s revenues … but it has been a major driver of AMZN stock over the past couple of years because of how much it has padded Amazon’s profits.

In the most recent quarter, AWS generated revenue of just $3.7 billion, but a net profit of $890 million. That’s more than the profit from all of the internet-related sales that despite $36 billion in revenue only resulted in earnings of $724 million.

So, when it comes to profits, AWS is the prime (sorry) business that Amazon and its stockholders must rely on.

AWS provides cloud computing services for a myriad of industries and companies. It uses its vast number of computer servers and data storage centers scattered around the globe to offer customers the ability to migrate their data and network services to Amazon, which then keeps them humming along as securely as it can.

The advantage of using AWS is that companies save on capital costs of buying and setting up costly data centers as well as operating expenses of hiring an army of IT guys and gals.

The market for cloud computing is big, and getting much bigger. According to the technology market analysts at Gartner, the market for cloud services is currently a bit more than $100 billion. But it projects that in rapid course, spending on cloud services will soon top over $1 trillion including related businesses of data centers, software and IT services.

That should be good for Amazon stock. AWS has been one of the early leaders in this market, as at the beginning of this year 600 of the Fortune Magazine 1,000 companies used AWS — or its early competitors, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — for cloud-related services.

But the competition has been ramping up very quickly.

Cloud Competition

As more companies have migrated to the cloud, more competitors are stepping up against AWS.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud services is courting and winning over businesses from local mom-and-pops to far-flung global operating entities. And Alphabet — having restructured its businesses to resemble a company focused on profits rather than just on wild experiments — is honing its skills at offering its cloud products.

