Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been the center of a number of major headlines over the past few months, and almost all of them have added to bull case. In fact, I don’t believe anything will happen in the short-term that will prove an obstacle to AMZN stock going forward.

Source: Shutterstock

But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. And part of the optimism around Amazon hinges on how quickly it can achieve all the things it’s setting out to do.

The biggest initiative, of course, is Whole Foods. Amazon’s suddenly improved positioning into the grocery market could be one of the biggest drivers of AMZN stock moving forward, so let’s take a much closer look at what could possibly keep it from happening.

Whole Foods

First we have the purchase of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NYSE: WFM ). We’ve learned that Amazon basically told WFM to either take the $42 per share offer or leave it. It was really the only way CEO John Mackey could keep his job, so he had to take it.

However, there are discussions that Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) might make a play for Whole Foods.

Costco’s numbers over the past 12 months haven’t been terrific, and I personally think COST stock is overvalued. But that’s not why we’re here. We’re asking if Costco has the ability to do it, and it does, with $4.75 billion in cash and just $4 billion in debt. We’re also asking if a competitive acquisition makes sense. I think it does for a couple of reasons.

First of all, Amazon has become a competitor to Costco in several categories already. I cancelled my Costco membership years ago because all the things I bought there, I could buy on Amazon …and have them shipped for free via Prime in two days. It saves me the trip and the checkout lines. Not only that, the pricing is comparable.

By grabbing Whole Foods, Amazon takes a big step forward in food and food delivery. Now Costco has some pretty darn good food, but Amazon could potentially match or trump it with the acquisition.

But let’s consider the worst-case scenario. Even if Costco somehow swooped in with an offer that lands it Whole Foods, Amazon could simply pivot to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM ) and for all we know, it could grab The Fresh Market from its private equity owners, and do it for less than the cost of WFM.

It’s not a perfect solution, but Amazon has options. I think Costco knows that, which is why I think Costco ultimately won’t try to stop the deal.

Next Page