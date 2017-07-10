Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock May Be a FANG But Don’t Look At It As a Tech Play

Of America’s five largest tech companies, one is not a tech company at all. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is, and always has been, a logistics company. Its tech dominance is an outgrowth of its core business: building retail logistics and then finding uses for it. Still, AMZN stock — as the “A” in FANG — is lumped together with tech stocks. Let’s have a closer look.

Amazon built its cloud to handle its own order flow. It began renting that cloud, and serving media, to get more use out of it. If Amazon doesn’t have immediate use for logistical capacity, it offers that capacity to the market, and when the market figures out how to make money with it, Amazon does too.

That’s how Amazon got into artificial intelligence with Alexa. It was a way to bring in more orders, and a way to get more use out of its cloud. Its success allowed Amazon to put it into other devices, and those devices are now making money.

How much money?

Not much money. Amazon is less interested in its net income line than in its growth trajectory, which it wants to be 20% per year, quarter-on-quarter. For the quarter ending in June, to be reported July 27, analysts are expecting revenue of $36.93 billion. Compare that with $30.4 billion for the same quarter in 2016. To Amazon, that is right on plan.

The huge run-up in Amazon shares since early 2015, when you could get buy it for under $300 per share, is based on a change in perception of this unchanging program. Back then, amateur analysts saw small profits, even losses, and called it a Ponzi scheme. Now they see the same things and call it genius, but the program hasn’t changed.

Most of the technology that makes Amazon dominant is not computer technology. It’s the technology for breaking bulk in its warehouses — robots moving pallets and forklifts help pull orders — that’s the key to the operation. Amazon’s marketplace and third-party fulfillment is just like Amazon Web Services (AWS) — a way to get others using this capacity, with AMZN learning from them

The Amazon Problem

The problem with Amazon’s business model is that, while it’s fine for a small or even medium-sized company, it’s a direct antitrust violation for a company of Amazon’s present size.

Next Page