Amazon Hiring 1,500 for Utah Fulfillment Center

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it is hiring 1,500 workers for its Utah fulfillment center.

Source: Amazon

The company’s Salt Lake City facility will hire these workers to help its the logistics and delivery segments of its e-commerce business. The Amazon associate positions will consist of hourly jobs that will see the new employees pack small items.

These products include books, electronics and toys. The workers will then ship these items out as Amazon’s business continues to boom with the rise of e-commerce and the decline of traditional brick-and-mortar businesses.

“We are excited to continue growing our team with the first fulfillment center in Utah,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations, said in a statement.

The new facility will be 885,000 square feet designed to diversify the company’s business, allowing the new employees to earn competitive wages with Amazon.

Chauhan added that there are more than 30,000 authors, sellers and developers that have added their books, gadgets and other products to the company’s listings in order to gain more exposure.

Amazon has been active in inking deals with more companies as well in order to boost its revenue, while also giving these third-party retailers a piece of the pie.

The company also recently announced that it was hiring residents from a number of states to work full-time positions from home as Customer Service Associates. The openings apply to workers from 35 states, including Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Tennessee and Wyoming.

AMZN stock surged 1.9% Wednesday.