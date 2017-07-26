Amazon Jobs Day: 9 Things to Know About the August 2 Job Fair

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is getting ready for Amazon Jobs Day next month.

Here are a few things to know about Amazon Jobs Day

The job fair will take place on Aug. 2, 2017.

It will last from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The company will be holding the event at 10 of its fulfillment centers.

Amazon is looking to hire more than 50,000 employees to work at its fulfillment centers.

10,000 of the jobs that the company is offering are for part-time workers at its sortation centers.

The part-time job hiring will take place at offsite locations in Buffalo, N.Y. and Oklahoma City, Okla.

These are the fulfillment centers that will be open for Amazon Jobs Day.

Baltimore, Md.

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Etna, Ohio

Fall River, Mass.

Hebron, Ken.

Kenosha, Wis.

Kent, Wash.

Robbinsville, N.J.

Romeoville, Ill.

Whitestown, Ind.

“These are great opportunities with runway for advancement,” John Olsen, Vice President of Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Human Resources, said in a statement. “In fact, of our entry level managers across Amazon’s U.S. fulfillment centers, nearly 15 percent started in hourly roles and were promoted into their current positions.”

You can learn more about Amazon Jobs Day by following this link.

