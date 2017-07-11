Amazon Prime Day Competitors: 10 Other Retailers Offering Their Own Big Deals

Amazon Prime Day is taking place now and several other retailers are looking to challenge Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Here is a list of what the other retailers are doing to compete with Amazon Prime Day this year.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) — The electronics retailer is offering discounts on loads of devices to challenge AMZN.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) — JCP is currently holding its Cyber in July event.
- Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) — From July 10 through July 11, M is offering up to 60% off on select items.
- Newegg — The Fantastech sale is currently taking place
- Toys “R” Us — The toy seller is offering 20% off on purchases.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) — This retailer has started its Summer Splash sales event.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) — ODP is offering deals as much as 70% off on certain products.
- Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) — The offers from KSS include 30% off on select summer clothes and accessories.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) The world’s largest physical retailer hasn’t announced plans this year to challenge Amazon Prime Day, but will likely be offering some deals.
- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) — Target seems to be follow WMT this year by not directly taking on Amazon Prime Day, despite doing so last year.
