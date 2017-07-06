Amazon Wine: Amazon Rolls Out Wine Label ‘NEXT’

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has rolled out a wine label called ‘NEXT,’ but the company insists it does not own it.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

It was first reported that Amazon was launching its own label, but it was later revealed that the company was simply the retail sales channel for the brand. Nevertheless, it still marks the release of wine bottles you can order from home to quench your thirst for ground up grapes or other berries.

Forbes initially reported the product as “Amazon’s First Wine, Called NEXT, Makes Its Debut.” A press release from a company spokesperson corroborated the article’s title, claiming it was “the first wine ever developed from conception to release with Amazon Wine.”

The company later revealed that the press release was incorrect and the company didn’t play a role in developing the wine. The NEXT wine bottles are expected to be decent-quality wine that will retail for $20, $30 and $40.

The Pinot Gris is the cheapest bottle by the brand being sold by Amazon, retailing for $20, while a Red Blend will set you back $30. For $40, you can get the Pinot Noir developed by NEXT.

Amazon has been selling wine since opening Amazon Wine, a wine marketplace that launched back in 2012. However, this is the first time the company has had an active role in helping to make the beverage a reality.

AMZN stock is down 0.5% Thursday.