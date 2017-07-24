Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Drive Nasdaq to Record Highs

U.S. equities finished mixed in trading on Monday, with all the excitement centered on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) as the two tech giants pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another new record high. This was the 13th gain for the index out of the 15 trading days so far this month — a melt-up on a scale not seen since February.

What will be interesting to see is what happens tomorrow. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) shares are down roughly 3% in Monday’s after-market trade despite a Street-beating second-quarter earnings report. Between both GOOGL and GOOG shares, Alphabet makes up roughly 9% of the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.1%, the Nasdaqgained 0.4% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.2%. Treasury bonds weakened, the dollar was stronger, gold lost a touch, and crude oil gained 1.2% on bullish headlines out of an OPEC meeting in St. Petersburg.



Guide: Red = 200-day moving average, Blue = 50-day moving average

Breadth was negative on the New York Stock Exchange, with 1.3 decliners for every advancer with volume at 96.5% of the 30-day average. Financials led the way with a 0.3% gain while telecoms were the laggards, down 1%.

Beleaguered meal kit IPO name Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) surged 13.1% after a number of positive sell-side analyst initiations. Canaccord Genuity is looking for a $14 price target, which would be worth nearly a double from here. Barclays is only looking for $7, near current prices.

Toymaker Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) fell 9.4% after Q2 earnings beat but revenues and gross margins missed estimates.

Conclusion

The gain in energy prices was a little underwhelming, to be honest, after the big pullback seen on Friday. OPEC and non-OPEC officials meeting in Russia did their best to jawbone prices higher: Saudi Arabia said they would limit exports to 6.6 million barrels per day, around a million barrels lower than the production cap agreed to last year.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih reiterated that pact members were ready to take additional production cut measures if necessary to help the global energy market rebalance.

The reality? This represents a forfeiture of market share against vs. U.S. shale producers.

