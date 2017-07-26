Apple Inc. (AAPL) Car Project Extends Beyond Autonomous Driving

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) car project remains mysterious and a bit confusing, though we have been hearing rumors about it for almost two years. For a long time, experts speculated that the iPhone maker was working on a full-fledged electric car with autonomous driving capabilities under the Project Titan. Then began the season of massive layoffs as AAPL tried to figure out how to proceed with the project.

Apple working with CATL on automobile batteries

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Bloomberg last month that the company was developing autonomous driving systems under the Project Titan rather than building Apple-branded cars. Cook described autonomous driving as the “mother of all AI projects.”

He referred to it as “a core technology” for the world’s most valuable company. However, a new report suggests that Tim Cook & Company are doing more than just developing autonomous driving technologies under the Apple car project.

Citing inside sources, Chinese publication Yicai Global reports that the Cupertino company is secretly working with a Chinese battery supplier on research and development of batteries for all electric vehicles, not just the Apple car. It’s a clear indication that Apple is interested in more than just developing self-driving technologies. Apple has partnered with Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) on automotive batteries.

Sources told Yicai Global that Apple and CATL had signed a confidentiality agreement which prohibits the latter from talking about the project publicly. Apple’s involvement in developing batteries is a significant development because the battery is one of the biggest challenges in the EV industry. Apple already buys a lot of batteries for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. But EV batteries are a different game altogether. A Tesla Model S requires the same battery power as 4000 iPhones.

What you need to know about CATL

CATL specializes in the design, development, and production of lithium-ion batteries. It’s a spin-off of Amperex Technology Ltd, which supplies batteries for Apple gadgets. CATL currently makes battery packs for electric cars, electric buses, electric trucks, and for stationary energy storage. It tripled its production capacity last year, and now aims to increase its battery output to 50GWh by 2020.

CATL claims it has more than 3,700 R&D personnel. The Chinese battery company has also been working to significantly reduce the battery production costs and to increase the charging speed by 2020. Last year, CATL demonstrated a new fast-charging solution that could charge an EV battery to 90% in just 15 minutes.

