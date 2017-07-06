Apple Inc. (AAPL) Gets an Apple News Revamp Publishers Will Love

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is seeing success with the re-vamped version of Apple News on its iOS devices. However, the increased readership hasn’t necessarily panned out for publishers.

According to AdAge, Apple is planning to fix that problem, making it easier to add advertising to their posts to boost their Apple News revenue.

The company is also considering supporting micropayments that would see consumers pay a few cents to read articles.

Apple News Is Delivering Eyeballs

Apple first released Apple News in 2015. The idea was to build a news aggregator app as part of iOS, allowing publishers to directly reach iPhone and iPad owners. Something along the lines of Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Instant Articles, but integrated at the operating system level and part of the standard install on every Apple mobile device.

With Apple News, publishers could present readers with content that looks just like the material on their own website, all in one place, and without the user having to launch a web browser and go searching.

Apple News got a major revamp with last year’s iOS 10 release. Besides improvements for users, the company also made it easier for smaller websites to publish posts and customize their look. The investment has been paying off for AAPL stock.

Last October, it claimed 40 million users. In June, comScore released its stats on the top smartphone apps in the U.S. and it placed Apple News at number 15. Apple’s news aggregator reached 27.3% of all smartphone users in the U.S., which is especially impressive given that, unlike number one app Facebook, it’s not available to Android users.

That’s 47 million monthly users, which makes Apple News a serious force.

But Publishers Aren’t Seeing the Ad Revenue

However, the publishers of that content have been complaining that they aren’t seeing the Apple News revenue they were hoping for. Every time an iPhone or iPad owner reads one of their articles in the Apple News app, they’re skipping the step of going to the publisher’s own website.

The app supports multiple Apple ad revenue options — including the ability for publishers to insert their own ads and keep 100% of generated revenue — but the problem has been that significant effort is required to do so.

With the prospect of ad creation that’s too costly in terms of effort and lost revenue from paywalls, Apple runs the risk that Apple News is becoming too popular with consumers who are hungry for free content. Content publishers could leave the platform.

