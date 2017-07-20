Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Possibly Delayed, Management Hopes New Emoji Will Keep Buyers Happy

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) made waves this week amid reports involving the possibility that its upcoming iPhone 8 could be delayed. Shares of AAPL stock rose marginally in Monday, despite new reports that the iPhone 8, the much-anticipated 10th anniversary edition of the phone, might not be ready for launch within the expected time frame.

Source: Apple

A DigiTimes piece, which cites the Economic Daily News, was the first to report on Monday that production on Apple’s newest iPhone could be postponed.

“Production of the OLED-version next-generation iPhone will be delayed to November-December, shipping only in small volumes initially, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report… Volume production of the 4.7- and 5.5-inch models at Foxconn and Pegatron are now expected to enter full swing in August, 1-2 months later than the normal mass production schedules of new iPhone devices in previous years,” the report said.

According to the report, Apple’s iPhones would not hit the market until right before the pivotal holiday season based on the updated production timetable.

Wall Street has also expected delays to the new iPhone. Analysts now project the phone to make its debut after September – the month Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhones. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a note to clients on Monday that there is “increasing evidence OLED iPhone launches in October, rather than September.”

“In light of the most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone’s history — including OLED displays, wireless charging, and 3D sensors for AR — we believe it’s reasonable to assume the new, higher-priced OLED iPhone ships in October rather than September.”

However, according to Huberty, the possibility of iPhone 8 delays won’t decrease the demand for the new phone.

The company’s phones advance from model to model, but the jump from the iPhone 7 to Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone is projected to be massive.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature an OLED – organic light-emitting diode – screen that takes up the whole phone, which means no front-facing button. Apple’s new phone is set to feature a 3-D face scanner, which is said to have contributed to production delays. Wireless charging is also scheduled to make its Apple debut for the new iPhone.

Apple’s new iPhone might cost as much as $1,200, which is almost double the price of the iPhone 7.

iPhone 7s & More Emojis

Just for good measure, or to make up the possibility of delays to the iPhone 8, the tech powerhouse is scheduled to launch its now-customary iPhone updates on time. The new versions of its current iPhone models, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, are set to debut in September.

On top of all the other news, Apple helped celebrate World Emoji Day by previewing the company’s new batch of emojis for iOS, macOS, and watchOS that will debut later this year.

Apple’s new emojis feature a bearded man, a woman breastfeeding, a woman in a headscarf, and a man meditating. Some of the more goofy emojis include a zombie, an elf, and a T-Rex. There will also be more food options including coconut and steak emojis.

Today’s Stocks from Zacks’ Hottest Strategies

It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +18.8% from 2016 – Q1 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +157.0%, +128.0%, +97.8%, +94.7%, and +90.2% respectively.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – Q1 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 11X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation. See Them Free>>

