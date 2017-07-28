Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 White Color Will Not Be Available

Bad news for those who were holding out hope they could buy the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 in white. A new report from Japanese outlet, Macotakara, claims that the iPhone 8 white color will not be available. This should not be too surprising, however.

The current iPhone lineup does not contain a white model. Some models have white bezels around the display but there is no actual white iPhone available. With the massive reduction in bezel size, there wouldn’t be much white to show off on the front side of an iPhone 8 anyway.

There are some other interesting pieces we can take from this report from Macotakara. One of the most interesting things from the report is the suggestion that the iPhone 8 will be revealed alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus models but will not ship until a later date.

The expected launch date is not as delayed as some reports have suggested but it would certainly put the iPhone 8 availability a few weeks behind the other new models. This delay is likely due to issues with manufacturing enough iPhone 8 models to meet initial demand.

Some rumors are suggesting that Apple is having trouble getting their new OLED screens produced at a rate that would allow them to launch the iPhone 8 on time. We have heard this rumor a few times and, as launch day grows closer, it begins to look more and more like there may be some truth there.

Macotakara is also reporting that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor will be moved to the power/lock button on the right-hand side. There has been a lot of speculation about where the Touch ID sensor would go with the removal of the home button.

Some analysts believed that Apple was trying to move the Touch ID sensor underneath the display but they were having issues with reliability. More recent reports have indicated that Apple has opted for a “Plan B” that places the Touch ID sensor under the power button. This Macotakara report would seem to corroborate what we have been hearing.

Macotakara also mentions that the iPhone 8 will feature a 3D face scanning technology. This has long been rumored and so many reports have come out suggesting the same thing that, at this point, it almost seems like a sure thing that 3D face scanning will be included in the iPhone 8. The feature will allow users to unlock their device by scanning their face. The technology will also allow iPhone 8 owners to authorize payments through Apple Pay and access secure apps.

