Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Between a Rock and a Hard Place

It should be no surprise that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been the first of the big technology companies to roll over to the downside.

Even with its fall of $12 per share since June 9, shares still trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8, much higher than the low teens investors had seen since its 7:1 stock split in 2014. The yield, even with a dividend of 63 cents per share, well-supported by earnings, is just 1.75%.

Apple revenue peaked in 2015, and is not expected to beat that year’s $233 billion in 2017. At a market cap of $749 billion, investors are paying 18.5 times the annual operating cash flow of $40 billion. Take out some zeroes and it looks like an ordinary company.

The bigger reason for the fall-off is more prosaic; Apple is caught between a rock and a hard place.

Devices and Services

The rock is the retail price of its products, specifically its flagship iPhone. Apple strictly polices discounters. You pay the same for an iPhone at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) as at the Apple store. Current products are priced at $650-750.

So, while Apple has more than half of the “high-end” market, defined as phones over $400, phones running Android from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) have nearly 90% of the global market.

Apple has begun assembling some of its phones in India, selling them for slightly less than $350. But, these are iPhone SE models, they’re two-year old technology. A poll has found 38% of Indian users would prefer to upgrade to an iPhone 8 if they had the cash.

Apple has also been refurbishing its devices and reselling them at lower prices, and allowing some discounts on older equipment. But, none of this is making a big dent in the reality. AAPL is like a BMW in a world that has become used to Volkswagens.

This, in turn, limits potential service revenue. Apple sees services as key to future growth. It was 13% of revenue in the first quarter this year, and management expects that to reach 21% of revenue, growing 18% per year. Services could grow faster if Apple had a bigger share in hardware, but it can’t increase that share substantially without cutting prices, thus margins.

That is the dilemma.

