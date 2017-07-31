Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Still Cheap — Grab a Bunch

When investing in the stock market, there are no guarantees. However, there are some stocks that come close to that. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is one of them. This is a company that literally sells out of everything it offers. Its fans line up for days just for the claim to be the first few with its new releases. And to boot, its clientele don’t mind overpaying for its product. So let’s call it high-tech crack.

Most of its users admit that they are stuck in its ecosystem even though there are clear alternatives. I have family members who are part of this cult. So let’s recap the fundamental situation: It has super popular products with incredible fan loyalty and premium prices. Sign me up for the stock.

Oh and by the way it has enough cash to buy its way to the top of any industry it wants overnight.

This is a stock that has a floor, and therein lies my opportunity.

Instead of buying stocks and taking the risk at face value, I prefer to sell downside risk against scenarios that are not likely to occur. Then when the options expire worthless, I keep the premium I collect for maximum gains. This is easy pickings in a name as quality as AAPL stock.

My only gripe with the company is its leadership. I have been a long-time critic of Tim Cook’s unwillingness to take risks.

Usually this is terribly worrisome but in this case, Steve Jobs left a money-making machine that has momentum to dominate for a few years more. This is good luck for Tim Cook, as he continues to push this boulder down the street and reap the rewards of a ground-breaking product known as the iPhone.

