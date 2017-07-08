Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mills are notorious sources of iPhone sneak peeks. And Apple rumors have revealed almost every detail about the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

While the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 would have beefed specs, the other two phones would be only minor upgrades over the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the Apple iPhone 8 would feature a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display. The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus would stick to their predecessors’ 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD panels.

iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone Edition or Apple Phone?

At this point, the rumor mill is almost certain that the 10th anniversary iPhone would be called iPhone 8, and the other two devices would be named iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. Some other names doing the round are iPhone X (which is 10 in Roman numerals) and iPhone Edition (it will be a 10th-anniversary edition device). Zach Epstein of BGR believes that Apple could finally change the naming pattern for iPhones this year.

Zach’s logic makes sense. If Apple launches iPhone 7S and 7S Plus in 2017, what would 2018 iPhones be called – iPhone 8 and 8 Plus? Probably not, because the iPhone 8 is rumored to launch this year. If Apple indeed goes ahead with this pattern, what would the successor to 2017 iPhone 8 be called? iPhone 8S? Sounds ridiculous. Apple wouldn’t want to release the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8S all in the same year (2018).

If the Cupertino company chooses to name this year’s iPhones along the same lines as iPad, the 2017 iPhone lineup would look like: iPhone, iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro. Or it could call them: 4.7-inch iPhone, 5.5-inch iPhone, and 5.8-inch iPhone. If Apple follows either of these patterns this year, what would their successors be called? In that case, the company may use year designators on iPhones, similar to what it does with MacBooks.

The names that make the most sense for 2017 lineup are iPhone X for the 10th anniversary model, and iPhone 7S and 7S Plus for the minor upgrades. The 2018 device could be called iPhone X2, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. It means the anniversary edition would get its own range with more powerful specs. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the 10th anniversary model would be called iPhone Edition.

Apple had used the Edition name with the Apple Watch Edition to differentiate it from the standard Apple Watch models. The name iPhone Edition wouldn’t do full justice to its radical design and exciting features. Some in the rumor mill have suggested that Apple could move away from the iPhone brand to call the future smartphones “Apple Phone” along the lines of Apple Watch.

Others argue that Apple should not just drop the name “iPhone” and call it Apple Phone, but do away with the word “Phone” altogether. The 10th anniversary iPhone would be more than just a phone that you use for calling and texting. It is rumored to have numerous augmented reality features that would lead to a major paradigm shift, laying the foundation for the next revolution in computing.

Big Predictions for iPhone 8

In a research note to investors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out his top predictions for the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and 7S Plus (tentative names). Many of the analyst’s predictions are in line with the recent leaks and supply chain rumors. According to the analyst, the Apple iPhone 8 would have the “highest screen-to-body ratio” of any smartphone.