Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 to Come in Four Colors

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of color options for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Colors: Rumor has it that Apple will release the iPhone 8 in four different colors, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release the iPhone 8 in three colors that are already available. The fourth option will be a completely new one that iPhone owners haven’t seen before. This option will give the iPhone 8 a mirror-like finish. The rumor points to a third-party case with a similar finish as an example of what the device will look like.

Touch ID iPhone 8: A new rumor claims to know where Apple is putting the Touch ID in the iPhone 8, BGR notes. This new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will have its Touch ID located on the long Home button on the side of the device. This button has been seen in renders of the iPhone 8 and appears larger than normal. The rumor is a little sketchy due to other claims it makes. This includes the upcoming smartphone going by the name “iPhone Plus,” instead of iPhone 8.

iOS 11 Beta: Developers can now download Apple’s third beta for iOS 11, reports 9to5Mac. The changes that have been made in this update still aren’t entirely known yet, but it is likely that it will make the operating system more stable. While the new beta is only available to developers, a public beta will likely soon follow. AAPL is planning to release iOS 11 later this year and it will bring many new features to the tech company’s mobile devices.