Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Packaging Insert Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a packaging insert for the iPhone 8 leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Insert: An image of a packaging insert allegedly for the iPhone has shown up online, reports 9to5Mac. The packaging insert appears to be a document to show owners of the smartphone how to switch out SIM cards. This includes a graphics that shows the display of the device. The graphic shows the mostly bezel-less design that has been the subject of many previous rumors. It also shows that there is a cutout at the top of the display for the speaker and camera on the front of the iPhone 8.

TV Lawsuit: A company from Florida is filing a lawsuit against Apple over a feature in its newest set-top box, MacRumors notes. The feature that is the subject of the lawsuit allows owners of a fourth-gen TV to ask what was just said. This prompts the device to rewind the show or movie and provide closed captioning. CustomPlay claims that this infringes on one of its patents for a software that does a similar task. It has had a patent for the feature since 2002 and claims it spoke with AAPL about a partnership in 2014.

5G Wireless: Apple has been given approval to test 5G wireless broadband access, reports DSL Reports. This approval came from the Federal Communications Commission. It allows the tech company to test millimeter wave broadband tests. Several other tech companies are also testing out the technology, which is likely to reach the public in the next few years.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.