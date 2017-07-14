Friday Apple Rumors: More iPhone 8 Renders Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more iPhone 8 renders. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Renders: New leaks are showing off renders of the iPhone 8, reports BGR. The renders of the iPhone 8 are showing up in leaks of third-party cases for the upcoming smartphone. In the renders, viewers can see the features that other rumors have talked about. This includes the dual vertical camera on the back of the device, as well as the large OLED display on the front. This also includes the cutout for the display around the camera and speaker at the top of the device.

iPhone 8 Supercycle: Not all analysts believe that Apple will see a supercycle this year, 9to5Mac notes. According to Barclays, it is possible that the iPhone 8 won’t bring enough new features to convince most users to upgrade. The analysts note that troubles with incorporating tech could mean that many features are left out. If this turns out to be the case, then the firm doesn’t see the OLED screen being enough of a pull for an upgrade supercycle.

iPhone Search: U.S. Customs and Border Protection is allowed to search iPhone devices and smartphones of travelers, reports AppleInsider. According to the agency, laws allow it to ask users for their passwords to mobile devices and social media accounts. The agency says that this is to protect people, and that it can stop terrorism and child pornography. At the same time, it also notes that searches of devices belonging to U.S. citizens are incredibly rare.