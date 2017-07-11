Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8’s Touch ID Still Isn’t Ready

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Touch ID: A recent report claims that AAPL still hasn’t figured out what to do with the iPhone 8’s Touch ID, reports Barron’s. According to the report, the company hasn’t finalized where Touch ID will be on its upcoming smartphone. The report claims that the tech company only has a few weeks to decide before it risks unit sales. AAPL has been reportedly having trouble placing the Touch ID under the smartphone’s display.

Watch Repairs: Apple is allowing owners of its first-generation smartwatch to have them repaired free of charge, MacRumors notes. The repairs are for smartwatches that have the back covers coming off of them. The extension of the policy makes it so that a device with this issue can be repaired for free up to three years after its original purchase date. Owners of the devices can have these repairs done by AAPL or one of its authorized service providers.

iPhone 8 Shell: A rear shell allegedly for the iPhone 8 has shown up online, reports BGR. The rear shell appears in an image that was shared on Chinese social media website Weibo. The shell includes the Apple logo on the back and text reading “iPhone” at the bottom. It also includes the cutout for the vertical rear camera. The device doesn’t include a hole for a Touch ID sensor, which backs up rumors that AAPL won’t be putting it on the rear of the smartphone.