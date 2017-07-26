Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Enters Trial Production

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 entering trial production. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Trial Production: A new rumor claims that Apple’s iPhone 8 is now in trial production, reports 9to5Mac. The source of this rumor is an unnamed person in the company’s supply line. This person claims that the tech company is already handling trial production for all 2017 iPhone devices. They also claim that their factory is putting out 200 units per day. The rumor also says that Touch ID was able to be put under the iPhone 8’s display and that there won’t be a delay.

MacBook Pro Battery: Owners of select MacBook Pro models with battery issues can no longer have them replaced, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is ow only offering to replace the batteries in these devices. Previous cases of battery issues with some 2012 and 2013 models let users exchange them for newer versions. However, all cases going forward will only allow for a battery replacement.

U.S. Plants: President Donald Trump claims that Apple is going to start making plants in the United States, reports BGR. According to the President of the United States, AAPL CEO Tim Cook personally told him that the company will open three “big, big, big” plants in the U.S. The tech company has refused to comment on the claims made by President Trump. However, it may be that AAPL is considering bringing some of its production to the U.S. to avoid import taxes.

